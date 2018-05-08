Mobile Industry Awards 2018 - Finalists announced

Having recently announced the longlist for the top phones and accessories categories, we are now delighted to share who will compete for the prestigious accolades at this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2018.

The prestige of winning a Mobile Industry Award is highlighted by the fact that previous winners have included their victory in shareholder releases, emblazoned the MIA logo on staff uniforms and even taken out billboards to spread the news of their win.

Congratulations to all our Finalists - the winners will be presented with their trophies on June 7th 2018 at The Brewery, London.

Technology Categories

Phone of the Year

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Apple iPhone X

OnePlus 5T

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung S8 Plus

Best Value Phone

Alcatel Idol 4

Honor 9 Lite

Moto G5

Nokia 6

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)

Sony Xperia XA1

Best Mid-Market Phone

Honor 9

Huawei P10 Plus

Nokia 8

OnePlus 5T

Samsung Galaxy A5

Sony Xperia XZ1

Hottest New Phone 2018

Huawei P20 Pro

iPhone X

Moto G6

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Sony Xperia XZ2

Mobile Accessory of the Year

Amazon Echo

Apple Airpods

Apple Watch 3

Fitbit Charge 2

Google Mini

Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Manufacturer of the Year

Apple

HMD Global

Huawei

OnePlus

Samsung

Sony

Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Alcatel

HMD Global

Huawei

OnePlus

Samsung

Sony

Best Ruggedised Device

Cat S41

Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Tablet

Getac S410

Panasonic Toughbook CF-XZ6

RugGear RG910

Zebra TC25

Network and Retail categories

Best Online Retailer

EE

John Lewis

O2

Virgin Media

Best High Street Retailer

Carphone Warehouse

Three

Vodafone

Best Consumer Network

EE

O2

Three

Vodafone

Best Business Network

EE

O2

Vodafone

Best MVNO

Anywhere Sim

Sky

Smarty

Tesco

Virgin Media

Best MVNO Partner

Lifecycle Software

Three Wholesale

B2B and Distribution categories

Business Growth Award

Calldorado

Daisy

HMD Global

iSmash

John Lewis

Sky

The One Point

Most Innovative Service

EE

O2

NET Coverage Solutions

Tech Data

The One Point

Three

Samsung

Sky

STK

Vodafone

Best Distributor - Consumer Technology

Brightstar

Genuine Solutions

Kondor

Tech Data

Best Distributor - Mobile Solutions

Brightstar

Data Select Limited

Exertis

Tech Data

Best Distributor - Emerging Technology

Brightstar

Net Coverage Solutions

Reason8

Best Recycling & ReCommerce Service

Brightstar

Genuine Solutions

O2 / Redeem

Tesco Mobile / Redeem

Best Unified Comms Dealer

Active Digital

Aerial Direct

The One Point

Uplands

Managed Service Provider of the Year

Mobliciti

Net Coverage Solutions

Uplands

If you have any questions, would like to book your table or would like to support a category on the night as a partner, please get in touch with mark.fermor@futurenet.com.

We look forward to seeing you on June 7th!