Mobile Industry Awards 2018 - Finalists announced

Having recently announced the longlist for the top phones and accessories categories, we are now delighted to share who will compete for the prestigious accolades at this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2018.
The prestige of winning a Mobile Industry Award is highlighted by the fact that previous winners have included their victory in shareholder releases, emblazoned the MIA logo on staff uniforms and even taken out billboards to spread the news of their win.
Congratulations to those who have been named Finalists below - the winners will be presented with their trophies on the 7th June 2018 at The Brewery, London.
Technology Categories
Best Value Phone
- Alcatel Idol 4
- Honor 9 Lite
- Moto G5
- Nokia 6
- Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
- Sony Xperia XA1
Best Mid-Market Phone
- Honor 9
- Huawei P10 Plus
- Nokia 8
- OnePlus 5T
- Samsung Galaxy A5
- Sony Xperia XZ1
Hottest New Phone 2018
- Huawei P20 Pro
- iPhone X
- Moto G6
- Nokia 8 Sirocco
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Sony Xperia XZ2
Mobile Accessory of the Year
- Amazon Echo
- Apple Airpods
- Apple Watch 3
- Fitbit Charge 2
- Google Mini
- Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
Phone of the Year
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- iPhone X
- OnePlus 5T
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung S8 Plus
Manufacturer of the year
- Apple
- HMD Global
- Huawei
- OnePlus
- Samsung
- Sony
Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team
- Alcatel
- HMD Global
- Huawei
- OnePlus
- Samsung
- Sony
Best Ruggedised Device
- Cat S41
- Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Tablet
- Getac S410
- Panasonic Toughbook CF-XZ6
- RugGear RG910
- Zebra TC25
Network and Retail categories
Best Online Retailer
- EE
- John Lewis
- O2
- Virgin Media
Best High Street Retailer
- Carphone Warehouse
- Three
- Vodafone
Best Consumer Network
- EE
- O2
- Three
- Vodafone
Best Business Network
- EE
- O2
- Vodafone
Best MVNO
- Anywhere Sim
- Sky
- Smarty
- Tesco
- Virgin Media
Best MVNO Partner
- Lifecycle
- Three Wholesale
B2B and Distribution categories
Business Growth Award
- Calldorado
- Daisy
- HMD Global
- iSmash
- John Lewis
- Sky
- The One Point
Most Innovative Service
- EE
- O2
- NET Coverage Solutions
- Tech Data
- The One Point
- Three
- Samsung
- Sky
- STK
- Vodafone
Best Distributor - Consumer Technology
- Brightstar
- Genuine Solutions
- Kondor
- Tech Data
Best Distributor - Mobile Solutions
- Brightstar
- Data Select Limited
- Exertis
- Tech Data
Best Distributor - Emerging Technology
- Brightstar
- Net Coverage Solutions
- Reason8
Best Recycling & ReCommerce Service
- Brightstar
- Genuine Solutions
- O2 / Redeem
- Tesco Mobile / Redeem
Best Unified Comms Dealer
- Active Digital
- Aerial Direct
- The One Point
- Upland
Managed Service Provider of the Year
- Mobliciti
- Net Coverage Solutions
- Uplands
If you have any questions, would like to book your table or would like to support a category on the night as a partner, please get in touch with mark.fermor@futurenet.com. We look forward to seeing you on the June 7th!