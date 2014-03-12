Microsoft opens pre-orders for Surface Power Cover

Microsoft is preparing to launch its battery-boosting cover for its Surface tablet range, with pre-orders now open.

The Surface Power Cover promises to extend the battery life of a Surface tablet by up to 70 per cent, a valuable feature for the power-hogging mobile devices we're used to nowadays.

With Microsoft touting up to 10 hours of video playback on the Surface 2, the Power Cover could add up to seven hours on top of that, which is no small feat.

More than power

Of course, it's not all about battery life. The accessory provides a classic QWERTY keyboard for those who dislike typing on a touchscreen. This includes function keys, media controls, shortcut buttons, and a trackpad.

It also doubles as a screen cover, with the tablet recognising when the cover is closed so that it automatically turns off the display.

The cover works with the Surface 2, Surface Pro, Surface Pro 2, and comes with a one-year limited hardware warranty. It weighs 535g and is available in black.

The Surface Power Cover launches on March 19 and retails for $199.99 (£120, AU$223).

Via TechWeek Europe