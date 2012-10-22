Google Nexus 7 is selling by the truck load

Nexus 7 is selling well, and the sky is blue

The reasonably priced Google Nexus 7 is selling strongly, with up to 1 million shifted in the third quarter of the year.

At a rock bottom price and with an impressive spec sheet, it's no surprise that the Nexus 7 has caught the eye of the humble consumer, so it's an easy win for any analyst who comes out and says it's flying off the shelves.

The latest stats come courtesy of Gene Munster, an analyst at Piper Jaffray, who believes Google managed to sell between 800,000 and 1 million Nexus tablets between July and September this year.

Revenue clues

Muster took his sales estimate from Google's revenue figures, which came in at $666 million (around £415m/AU$645m) this year compared to $385 million (around £240m/AU$370m) in 2012, as the search giant hasn't launched exact sale figures for its popular Nexus 7 tablet.

Google could be about to launch a new range of Nexus 7 tablets, alongside a 10-inch Nexus tablet and the much-rumoured LG Nexus 4 at a special event on October 29, as the likes of the Amazon Kindle Fire HD and rumoured iPad Mini pile on the pressure at the budget end of the market.

All will become clear next Monday, and Google may well announce official Nexus 7 sales figures when it takes to the stage in New York.

From Android Community