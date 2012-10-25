WIN! One of two £180 Cobra Courier M heavy duty laptop bags

If you thought skimping on a laptop bag was the right thing to do, you wouldn't be alone. Many of us invest little in the things we carry around our precious hardware in.

But is that the right thing to do? After all, our laptops aren't exactly throwaway; we invest a lot of money in them. So shouldn't we do the same with our laptop bags?

The £179.99 Cobra Courier M is a heavy duty, stylish messenger bag that really protects your laptop in a high quality padded compartment – and you grab one of three we've got for you to win. It's a "shoulder bag done right"

The Courier M has been custom-tailored to fit your 15-inch MacBook Pro inside a removable quilted laptop laptop sleeve that comes with the bag or, alternatively, a naked 17-inch MacBook Pro, without a sleeve.

You'll also find the bag has the right amount of room for all your essential gear – a quick access front pocket perfect for an iPad fitted with a weatherproof YKK zipper as well as other open leather trimmed pockets and a roomy main compartment ideal for storing a power adaptor, extra mobile phone; whatever you need for the road.

For easy travel, the bag's zippered back pocket lets you put it over luggage trolley handle, while the rugged leather-wrapped carrying handle provides a great way to lift the bag wherever it needs to go.

The bag is made from tough 1680 denier ballistic nylon and comes with an extremely comfortable, smooth seatbelt-nylon shoulder strap. There's also a highly abrasion-resistant water-resistant rubberized material on the base of the bag.

Each Cobra Courier M bag is also tagged with a Terralinq serial number. Once registered, the Terralinq service can help reunite you with your bag should you use it.

Check out Booq's new UK website at www.booquk.com.

This competition is now closed. The winners are F Hopkins and A Sheppard.

