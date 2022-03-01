One of 2021’s best games is coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2022

Audio player loading…

If you’ve been thinking about cancelling your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you might want to think again, as Microsoft has just unveiled that some amazing games are headed to the service this month - including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

As part of its first March 2022 update (we can expect another batch of announcements in a couple of weeks), it’s been revealed that seven new games are coming to the service soon.

The game we’re sure most of you are excited to play is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - the hit Eidos-Montréal-developed title - that’s coming to Game Pass for console, PC, and Cloud Gaming. In our four-star review, we called it a “rollercoaster ride of tongue-in-cheek fun” that’s set against a classic 80s-tunes soundscape.

Marvel fans and action lovers alike will want to pry themselves away from Elden Ring to at least give this game a try when it drops on March 10.

Alternatively, you might want to check out Kentucky Route Zero (console, PC, and Cloud Gaming), Young Souls (console, PC, and Cloud Gaming), and Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) which also drop on the same day. If you’re looking to try something a bit different from your normal AAA gaming release, one of these indie titles could offer exactly what you crave.

A little sooner, on March 3, those of you playing through Final Fantasy XIII and XIII-2 on Game Pass will be able to finish off the trilogy with Lightning Returns. This Square Enix game is coming to Game Pass for console and PC in just a few days.

If you’re looking to play something more immediately, though, why not take to the clouds in Microsoft Flight Simulator? It was already available through Game Pass on Consoles and PC, but now you can play it on your phone or tablet with the new Cloud version.

Or, if you’re after something completely new to the service, why not try Far: Changing Tides (which can be played through a console, PC, and cloud gaming). This follow-up to 2018’s Far: Lone Sails once again sends you out on a puzzle-filled adventure through a beautiful flooded landscape.

We’ve not had a chance to try Changing Tides for ourselves but the core ship sailing mechanic looks interesting, and the main character’s name is Toe - what more do you want?