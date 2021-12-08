Lyca Mobile rolls out 5G to UK customers

Customers of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Lyca Mobile can now access 5G if they have a compatible Android handset.

5G is included in all data plans by default, so subscribers won’t need to make any changes if they want to benefit from faster speeds and greater reliability. Lyca Mobile uses O2’s network to deliver its services to customers.

The company adds that iPhone customers will also benefit from 5G in the new year, but hasn’t provided a more specfic launch date.

Lyca Mobile 5G

“We believe our customers should be able to take advantage of the benefits of ultra-fast next generation 5G connectivity, which is why we are excited to offer our customers using 5G enabled Android devices this service in the UK and US at no extra cost,” explained Lyca Group CEO Navanit Narayan.

“The pandemic has expedited the emergence of a new set of consumer mobile behaviours and customers increasingly expect more diverse, differentiated, and value-added services – all at competitive prices."

"5G will help deliver this, and we are proud to offer this service at a price point that will appeal to value-hunters, enabling a new wave of customers to experience the benefits of next-generation connectivity. We look forward to the rollout of 5G in our other markets in due course.”

Lyca was formed in 2006 and has a presence in 23 countries, specialising in the sale of SIM cards with favourable international calling rates for expatriates and those with friends and family living abroad.

It recently announced plans to invest £250 million in order to expand into new markets and to offer new digital services that attract customers beyond its traditional reach.