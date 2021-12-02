Live
Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker live blog - come and experience the launch with us
Come for the story, stay for the chaos
By Jackie Thomas last updated
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker comes out tonight, finally following up the incredible Shadowbringers expansion with an all-new story. But unlike past expansions that simply added to an ongoing saga, Endwalker is going to be the conclusion to the story arc that's been running since A Realm Reborn launched in 2014.
And while that's definitely exciting, it's also on the back of the game being more popular than ever before - it even sold out of digital copies in the middle of an expansion - which means this may potentially be a pretty chaotic launch. Because as anyone that plays MMORPGs like this, expansion launches usually feature a bunch of unexpected mayhem, and we definitely expect this new Final Fantasy XIV expansion to lead to a lot of fun stories.
We'll be logging all of our experiences with the new expansion for the first weekend or so right here, so even if you weren't able to get the right days off after the Endwalker got delayed, you can at least get some semblance of the expansion launch experience.
We'll also try to avoid story spoilers, but there is definitely a possibility that some story information can sneak through, especially in screenshots and as we get more absorbed in what we're doing. So, proceed with caution, but we'll do our best to let you save the experience for yourself.
Ok, one last update. Just a PSA: you can log into the launcher and download the patch now. It's about 4GB, so not huge, but not something you want to be downloading when you know you're going to already be waiting for a server queue.
Though, while you can log into the launcher to download the patch, you can't log into the actual game yet. For that we just wait for the servers to go back up.
Probably the last update until servers go up. I think I decided on leveling Astrologian to 90 first, just because I really want to try out the new card system and also really don't want to spend hours in the Bozjan Southern Front to grind from 70-80 to level Sage.
That reminds me, there are two new classes in Endwalker: Sage and Reaper. If you're going to level either of these from the get-go, keep in mind they both start at level 70, so you'll have to do a bit of grinding before starting the new main story content.
And for anyone wondering the launch that happens tomorrow morning is technically early access, but you can still get access by preordering the expansion either on Steam or on Square Enix's own website (or PSN if you play on PS5).
Then again, if you haven't played at all, did you know Final Fantasy XIV has a free trial up to level 60 that includes the award-winning expansion Heavensward? You can get that right here.
Until the servers go up at 4am, I'm going to get some sleep. I'll see everyone bright and early to wait in a server queue.
Ok I have made it home, eaten a sandwich and taken my meds, now it's time to wait for the servers to go up. In the meantime, it looks like Square Enix has put out a letter about the launch of the expansion, and get ready for server queues.
In the blog post, the company says that right now there are more active players than ever before, and with a new expansion more people are going to be playing, so the servers are going to be hit harder than ever before.
The company does include a workaround in that blog post if you're on a particularly crowded World. You can simply log onto another World on the same Data Center, by right clicking your character and selecting "visit another world server".
There are also a number of potential issues called out in the blog post, probably just to let players know that there will probably be some issues with the launch.
I've seen so many MMO expansion launches and none of them have gone smoothly, so I totally expect some long queues and server crashes. And don't worry, it'll all be chronicled right here.
About to leave the office and head home now. Now I get to spend the ride home deciding which job I'm going to take to 90 first. Will it be White Mage? Astrologian? Or am I going to suffer through leveling Sage from 70-90 at the beginning. Only time will tell.
I'm just finishing up a couple things in the office, before I can go home, eat some food, and get some semblance of sleep in before the servers are expected to go live at 4:00 am EST. Looks like it's going to be an early morning for me.
Let's go.
