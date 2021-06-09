Lebara Mobile extends Vodafone MVNO deal to include 5G

Lebara Mobile has extended its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement with Vodafone by three and a half years to include 5G.

Lebara was established in 2001 as a calling card provider, offering migrant workers an affordable way to make calls to friends and family abroad, before launching its MVNO back in 2007.

MVNOs do not own their own wireless infrastructure, but instead use radio networks operated by one of EE, O2, Three and Vodafone.

Lebara Mobile

Some, such as Sky and Virgin Media, operate MVNOs to complement their other communications services but others, such as Giffgaff and Tesco Mobile, offer aggressively priced handset and SIM-Only deals to win market share. MVNOs also fill certain market niches that are underserved by the major operators.

Lebara Mobile positions itself as a budget-friendly alternative to other providers, offering SIM Only and Pay as You Go Tariffs that include UK minutes and texts as well as international calls to more than 40 countries.

Vodafone has been Lebara Mobile’s network partner since the start, and this new deal not only provider customers with access to Vodafone’s 5G network but also Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) and roaming in more than 215 countries.

“Vodafone have been a fantastic partner to work with and have fully supported us with our ambition to broaden our appeal, and the extension to our agreement will allow us to accelerate this approach,” said Rajesh Dongre, Commercial Director at Lebara UK. “Our partnership with Vodafone will also provide some of the very latest innovations, such as 5G, at a time when connected devices are playing an increasingly central role in all our lives. We are really excited to be bringing new features to our customers and are confident they will find Lebara Mobile offers a great choice of services.”

“The extension of our 14-year relationship with Lebara is testament to working in a true partnership,” added Vishal Dixit, Strategy & Wholesale Director at Vodafone UK. “We’re delighted to be able to ensure Lebara Mobile customers can access the latest technologies that will give them improved coverage, reliability and speed, as well as access to Vodafone’s network when they are abroad. We look forward to continuing to work with Lebara, helping them achieve their growth ambitions.”