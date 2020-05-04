Learn how to boost remote working security with LogMeIn's upcoming webinar

LogMeIn Central, one of the leading IT management and remote desktop providers, is offering a free masterclass this Wednesday, May 13 at 11AM EDT (4PM BST) on background access, bolstering security with two-factor identification, and time-saving tactics for file transfers and managing multiple users.

At a time when the demand for fast and secure remote access and IT management software is reaching new heights, providers are keen to spread awareness about their most useful, most secure features. IT professionals know that securing and managing even small and medium-sized remote infrastructures has its challenges.

Remote desktop security and higher productivity





Participants will learn about Remote and Background Access—two very different approaches for managing remote endpoints—how to set up and enforce 2FA on user accounts, file transfer and storage for easily moving files between local and remote systems, and how to keep on top of your remote workforce with advanced user management.

Connor Kinkead is a product marketing manager at LogMeIn, and one of the organizers of the masterclass. “Now, more than ever,” he writes, “IT pros are being asked to do more with less and continue to manage their IT environments in new and challenging situations.”

With the number of attacks on remote desktop accounts reaching new heights, that’s becoming increasingly difficult. The masterclass covers a number of topics, both generally and as they relate to LogMeIn Central, to help IT professionals meet that demand without sacrificing usability.

How to access the webinar

If you can’t make it to the 11AM (EDT) masterclass next week, no problem. You can sign up for the course now and you’ll receive a recording of the masterclass afterwards. However, if you can make the time, a Q&A session afterwards promises to be instructive.