Just bought a Nintendo Switch in the Black Friday sales? Then you'll want these microSD deals

Amazon is discounting 30% or more off Samsung storage over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, and Nintendo Switch owners might want to check it out.

Among the savings on internal and external SSDs, a couple of variants of the Samsung EVO Select microSDXC cards are available (not in the UK? Check out Black Friday savings on Samsung memory cards where you are below).

We've not tested this particular card with the Nintendo Switch, but it adheres to Nintendo's own site's compatibility requirements. That is, it's a microSDXC card of over 64GB capacity that's UHS-I compatible.

If you're a PC owner, too, Samsung's 970 Plus NVMe 1TB drive is its best ever price on Amazon. Check out the deals below:

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB NVMe SSD: £239.99 £154.99 at Amazon

If you're after a high-performance NVMe drive and don't mind spending a little extra, this is an excellent drop for 1TB. That's plenty of space for games, media, or whatever else you want to store. View Deal

Increasing your storage capacity on Nintendo Switch is critical. Every week, new digital sales bring the prices of indie games (and sometimes, Nintendo's own games) crashing down, and the internal storage fills up very quickly. How are you ever going to fill that thing with Resident Evil games if you don't upgrade?

If you don't live in the UK, no worries. Here's a quick price comparison chart on the Samsung Evo Select where you are.

