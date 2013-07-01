Microsoft hits play button on Xbox Music for web

Nine months after launching on the Xbox 360, Xbox Music has finally hit the web, available to users from today.

Microsoft previously announced that the Spotify-rivaling service would be available on the web this week, offering another platform for users to access and synchronise their music collections across.

The service was previously only available on Xbox 360, Windows 8 and Windows Phone, but now (just about) everyone else can get involved with the web-based version that conveniently adapts to your browser size.

Sung to the tune of Zune

You'll need to be a Xbox Music Pass subscriber to use the web player, though there's also a 30 day free subscription on offer to entice newbies.

Xbox Music will be going up against some stiff competition that's either already on the market or on its way, including both Apple's iTunes Radio and Google Play Music.

While it previously said they were on their way, Microsoft hasn't mentioned anything about iOS or Android apps, but we've contacted it to ask and will update if we hear more.