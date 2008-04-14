Rocketboom Twitter account goes to highest bidder

The creator of the popular online video show, Rocketboom, has announced that he will sell his Twitter account on eBay to the highest bidder.

Andrew Baron, the mastermind behind the extremely popular Rocketboom online news show announced late last week that he wanted to find out how much a Twitter account with more than 1,500 followers was worth and decided to sell the account on eBay.

Utilise the medium

"I really love my Twitter account but I feel like I haven’t been using it the way I want to," Baron said on his website. "Quite honestly, I feel sorry for all of my followers because they wind up with my tweets in their timelines and I haven’t been able to utilise the medium the way I want to.

"I also participate in another Twitter account over on Rocketboom so I’m thinking I’ll post more over there and start up a new account to do what I want to do next."

Dangerous precedent

Some Twitter users have said that Baron’s publicity stunt sets a dangerous precedent that could create serious privacy issues and impact the value of the mico-blogging tool itself if not handled properly.

Regardless, Baron is moving forward with the auction and at the time of this posting, the current bid is a whopping $1,125 (£550).