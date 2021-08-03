iD Mobile launches 5G offering for customers

MVNO iD Mobile has launched 5G capabilities for all its new and existing customers in the UK.

Anyone with a 5G-ready device that has enabled iD Mobile's 5G carrier settings will now be able to enjoy faster connections and download speeds on their smartphone.

The MVNO from Dixons Carphone says that all new and existing users across its Pay Monthly, SIM Only and Pay As You Go offerings will be able to enjoy the upgrade, which also brings improved connectivity across its 4G and 3G networks.

iD Mobile 5G

iD Mobile announced it had signed a 5G deal with Three UK back in February 2021, with the operator now saying it offers more usable 5G spectrum than anyone else.

The new 5G network will initially be available at over 265 locations across the UK, with over 1,500 active sites and more due to be added in 2021 as part of Three’s £2bn network and IT infrastructure investment across the country.

“At iD Mobile, we’re continuously looking to develop and evolve to ensure that we offer the best mobile experience for our customers, and the launch of 5G is a really exciting step for us. Our ambition is to be the best network for data in terms of value and flexibility and the 5G rollout plays a key part in making sure that we achieve that," said Adam Dunlop, Managing Director at iD Mobile.

"Three UK are at the forefront of the 5G revolution, and our customers will benefit from the amazing speeds and connectivity offered by the network; meaning they can stay connected with friends and family – and to the things they love – for longer.”

Three has already upgraded more than 1,250 sites to 5G in 2021, and was recently ranked top in a report by OpenSignal for the UK’s most accessible 5G network.

“We are delighted to launch 5G on iD Mobile and provide their customers with access to our spectrum leading 5G network," added Darren Purkis, Chief Financial Officer at Three.

"iD are an integral part of our wholesale strategy and providing access to the latest network technology helps to underpin the future growth of our wholesale business. We look forward to growing our partnership, with 5G playing a key role.”