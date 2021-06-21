I wish I'd waited for these amazing PS5 Prime Day games and accessories deals

I’ll hold my hands up – I didn’t think we’d see any PS5 Prime Day deals, even on PS5 games and accessories. After all, the PS5 is one of the hottest products on the market, so its games and accessories have no problem selling at full price.

Boy, do I feel foolish.

Amazon has put together five extremely tempting bundles that you won’t want to miss, one of which includes every essential PS5 accessory you could ever need – a DualSense controller, the PS5 DualSense Charging Station, the PS5 media remote, the PS5 camera and the PS5 3D Pulse Wireless Headset – all for just £199.99. That’s a saving of 19%.

Want to save on two of the best PS5 games? Amazon also has that covered, with a deal for a DualSense controller and either Sackboy: A Big Adventure or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for only £79.99, which means you’re saving up to £40.14.

As expected, however, there are no Prime Day deals on the PS5 console itself. This will come as no surprise, considering how limited stock is at the moment.

Today's best PS5 accessories and game deals on Prime Day

Get everything you need for your PS5! PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Charging Station + Pulse 3D Headset + HD Camera + Media Remote: £247.60 £199.99 at Amazon

If you haven't picked up a PS5 yet, or simply want to own every official PS5 accessory available, this deal from Amazon sees you save a whopping 19%. View Deal

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Sackboy: A Big Adventure: £120.13 £79.99 at Amazon

Pick up a spare DualSense controller and get Sackboy: A Big Adventure as part of this great deal. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a blast to play alone or in co-op, and does a great job of showcasing what the new PS5 controller can do. View Deal

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: £112.13 £79.99 at Amazon

Get one of the best PS5 games in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and a spare DualSense controller with this superb deal. View Deal

PS5 DualSense controller + PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: £145.58 £119.99 at Amazon

If you've been searching for the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, you'd be silly not to grab this bundle that comes with an extra controller. You can experience the 3D audio of PS5 with these wireless cans.View Deal

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Charging Station: £85.13 £64.99 at Amazon

There's nothing worse than running out of juice during a game, but with the PS5 DualSense Charging Station and an extra controller, you never have to stop playing. Simply place it in, and swap to your spare pad. Result!View Deal

These discounts are totally unexpected, so if you’ve been waiting to get an extra controller for that player two in your life, or simply want to have everything ready for when your console arrives, you’re well and truly covered here.

I just wish I would have waited for Prime Day before picking up every PS5 accessory I needed.

