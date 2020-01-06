HP’s New Elite Dragonfly laptop is all about security when working on the go

The new HP Elite Dragonfly G2 has been unveiled, and it boasts some new features for all you digital nomads out there.

These days, loads of people are working remotely, and laptop manufacturers have tuned in on that. However, it’s not just about portability and long battery life anymore. HP has taken that to another level by designing the world’s first laptop with a built-in Tile tracker.

If you’ve been living under a rock, a Tile tracker is a Bluetooth tracker that you can attach to your valuables – wallets, cameras, keys, phones – so that if you ever do lose them or have them stolen, you find them with the help of the Tile app and the community of Tile users out there.

As Tom’s Hardware reported , HP partnered with the Tile team to develop this integrated Tile tracker alongside a new Tile app that you can download from the Windows Store. The best part is that it stays on even if your laptop has run out of juice. So, if you’re unlucky enough to leave your HP Elite Dragonfly G2 somewhere or worse, stolen, you have a higher chance of getting it back.

Other features remote workers will appreciate

The integrated Tile tracker isn’t the only feature the new HP Elite Dragonfly G2 business laptop boasts. It also comes with an updated Sure View privacy screen so you can work on an airplane or a train without having to worry about anyone snooping in on your business dealings. This privacy panel makes your screen look like a mirror when someone’s viewing it from certain angles, so your nosy neighbors won’t see what you’re working on.

On top of that, you can also opt to have the Qualcomm X55 LTE+5G modem included (an upgrade from G1’s LTE connectivity), so you can stay connected while on the go, though this option won’t be available until sometime in the summer of 2020 along with the Intel 10th Gen CPU options.