Gran Turismo 7 could be the most ambitious use of the PS5 DualSense controller to date

Gran Turismo 7 is set to use the DualSense controller and 3D audio in several interesting ways that could prove a real treat for sim-racing enthusiasts.

The upcoming track racer, which releases on March 4 on PS5 and PS4, will help players feel closer to the action than ever before using the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The controller’s in-built speaker won’t be used, however.

Gran Turismo 7 will use haptic feedback to provide more information than was previously possible, like feeling subtle bumps on a road’s surface or whether your tires are slipping. You’ll also feel vibrations that mimic a car’s engine, drivetrain, and the resonance of a car’s body as you speed around the game’s many circuits.

The DualSense adaptive triggers will be able to indicate slight differences in the weight of the brake pedal between various car models, as well as mimic the experience of anti-lock brakes (ABS), which apply a pumping motion to slow a car down in heavy braking situations.

Gran Turismo 7 will also support PS5’s Tempest 3D audio tech, which we found particularly impressive in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Players will be able to determine where rival cars are in their vicinity, hear helicopters flying overhead, and even rain hitting the roof and windows of the vehicle. Sound will also bounce off nearby objects realistically, like fences, concrete walls, and barriers.

During a recent preview event, developer Polyphony Digital said that GT 7’s 3D audio will equate to having a 16 channel audio system on your head, and that the most effective way to experience the game’s spatial audio will be via headphones. That makes sense, considering that Sony’s 3D audio tech only works for headphones and TV speakers currently.

Analysis: PS5’s unique features remain a selling a point

(Image credit: Polyphony Digital)

The PS5 might be the most powerful console Sony’s ever made, but it also comes with some unique selling points that the competition can’t match – chiefly, that of the DualSense controller. While Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X are comparable to Sony’s proprietary 3D audio, the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers continue to delight and have garnered impressive support from developers.

Sony’s exclusive lineup of games will certainly entice more players to the PlayStation ecosystem, but the DualSense controller really is magical enough to sway people on its own. Games like Astro’s Playroom and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut are powerful advertisements for just how immersive the controller’s clever tech can be, and with 3D audio layered on top, the two technologies make quite the compelling package for gamers.

Gran Turismo 7 is set to release on March 4 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The next entry will feature 420 cars and an impressive 90 circuits. Players will be able to upgrade the PS4 version to PS5 for a $10 / £10 fee, too.

