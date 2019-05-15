Google's new tool will help European retailers improve their online experience

Google has launched a new tool called Grow My Store to help European retailers improve their online experience as consumers have grown more demanding about the information and service they expect online.

Retailers across Europe are struggling to meet these expectations which is why the search giant's new tool scores their websites and creates reports with recommendations to help them improve the online experience they offer while helping to grow their business.

For example, Grow My Store might recommend that retailers include clear pricing and intuitive navigation, personalize their experience for shoppers, provide live chat support or make sure their site is mobile-friendly. Grow My Store uses up to 22 metrics, based on in-depth studies into customer experience best practices, to test retailers' websites.

Grow My Store will initially be available in English, French, German and Spanish with other European countries to follow later this year.

Grow My Store

Following the success of Market Finder's free tool to help businesses go global by guiding them along step by step through the export journey, Google realized that a similar tool would be beneficial for retailers looking to grow their businesses.

In addition to testing retailer's websites, Grow My Store will also point users to relevant Google products and services that can help take their business to the next growth phase.

VP EMEA at Google Customer Solutions, Fionnuala Meehan explained why the company decided to launch its new retailer-focused tool, saying:

“For retailers of all sizes, their website is their digital flagship store, so Google wants to help retailers to make their online and omnichannel customer experience as appealing as possible to customers. That’s why we have built a tool that brings together all this valuable insight into one place and then uses that insight to create bespoke recommendations for retailers providing clear support and advice.”

Grow My Store's retailer recommendations are market specific and based on country-level research. For instance, 63 percent of UK consumers say that clearly displayed prices are important for a good online shopping experience while in Spain, 40 percent of customers list next day deliver as something that would increase their likelihood of buying a product.