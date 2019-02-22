Google to launch .dev domains

With more websites being created everyday it is becoming increasingly difficult to find the perfect domain for your business or project which is why Google has launched a new top-level domain (TLD) specifically for software developers.

The company first announced the new .dev TLD last year and now registration has been open to select partners since January 16th but anyone can purchase a .dev domain for $11,000.

Developers and companies that think their domain name will be one of the first ones taken can buy a .dev domain now for a quite high additional fee. However, if you can wait until February 28th, Google will be removing the fee.

At this time though, it is still unclear as to what the final price for .dev domains will be and each domain name registrar will likely charge a different price for registering a site with one.

Secure by default

As with Google's recent launches of .app and .page, the search giant's new domain will be secure by default due to the fact that it requires HTTPS to connect to all .dev websites.

The company's new TLD is part of its ongoing project to make the internet a safer place as the web moves towards an HTTPS-everywhere future.

On its site, Google lists all of the domain name registrars that are currently offering .dev domains including GoDaddy, 1&1 Ionos and of course Google Domains itself.

Using a unique TLD helps visitors to your site know what they're getting into from the minute they type your site's address into their address bar and it could help differentiate your product from the competition.

Via Android Police