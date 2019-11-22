Google is shutting down its cloud printing service

Printing documents over the web using Google Chrome is about to get a bit more complicated for some users as Google has announced that Cloud Print will no longer be supported in 2021.

Cloud Print is a useful service that allows users to print directly from Chrome on desktop and mobile without having to physically connect a printer to their device.

Despite being released in 2010, the service is actually still in beta but now it will never see a full release as Google has published a support document advising Cloud Print users to look for alternative online printing solution before the beginning of next year, which reads:

“Cloud Print, Google’s cloud-based printing solution that has been in beta since 2010, will no longer be supported as of December 31, 2020. Beginning January 1, 2021, devices across all operating systems will no longer be able to print using Google Cloud Print. We recommend that over the next year, you identify an alternative solution and execute a migration strategy.”

Google Cloud Print

While Google Cloud Print could be used from any device running the Chrome browser, it was particularly useful for Chrome OS users whose existing printers may not have been compatible with their Chromebooks or Chromeboxes.

In its support document, the search giant notes that the native printing solutions in Chrome OS have been significantly improved since Cloud Print launched back in 2010. Google also promised to continue adding new features to native printing in Chrome OS in the future.

By the end of this year though, the company plans to add an admin console policy to manage user printing defaults for duplex and color, support for advanced printing attributes such as stapling and paper trays, an admin console policy to manage PIN code printing and more to Chrome OS.

If you happen to be a Cloud Print user, now is the time to look for alternatives while Chrome OS users can expect improved native printing capabilities now that Google is ending support for its cloud printing service.

