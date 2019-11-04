Brother adds document translation to its devices

Brother International has announced that it will include document translations into over 90 languages directly from select multifunction printers and standalone devices.

The move is an industry first and it will give the company's customers access to free machine translations 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year using a simple, user-friendly sign-up process.

There are no sign-up fees, service fees or any other costs to use Brother's new document translation services which only require 30 minutes of turnaround time for up to 2,000 word documents.

Additionally, electronic files can even be translated through the service. These translations are also Secure Document Translations and Transmission ISO 27001 compliant. Brother's translations are powered by the global language company, 'thebigword', which has more than 600 staff in its global offices.

Translation made easy

Brother's unique device-based translations are ideal for a wide range of industries including retail, education, healthcare and government.

Language localization is often the biggest hurdle when expanding into new markets and 56 percent of consumers say the ability to obtain information in their own language is eve more important than price.

Brother will also offer different tiers of translations to meet the needs of every business and the company's new services can be upgraded by two levels. In addition to free machine translations, businesses can select human post-edit translations for only 14 cents per word or choose enterprise translations done by highly trained professionals with industry-specific expertise for just 19 cents per word. The enterprise tier also offers advanced file encryption to protect sensitive content throughout every stage of the translation process.

Direct of product planning and B2B SMB at Brother International, Bob Burnett explained how the company's new services can help businesses overcome language barriers, saying:

“Brother is proud to continue our industry leadership by including machine translation services gratis for our customers. Put simply, no one else in the market has an offering like this, and it is more proof of our commitment to customers’ digital transformation. In today’s digital age, connectivity is the key to staying competitive. But truly global connectivity often encounters language barriers. With Brother’s new translation services, however, that barrier becomes a bridge.”