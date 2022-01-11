Get the Xbox Series S for its cheapest price yet with this console bundle deal

We've just spotted the first proper Xbox Series S deal since launch. You can pop over to independent gaming retailer Simply Games right now and save £20 off the regular price of the console.

Launched just a few months ago, the special Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League bundle is now £229.99 at Simply Games (was £249.99). What makes this bundle even better value is that it includes the console (which is usually priced at £250 by itself) and a selection of downloadable extras for both popular free-to-play games.

For Fortnite, you get the Midnight Drive Pack: this contains the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the game's digital store. Then, for Rocket League, you get a Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits to spend at the in-game store on more customisation options.

Even if you aren't fussed about either of those games, it's still worth grabbing this bundle if you've been on the lookout for an Xbox Series S deal, as you're saving money on the console anyway. No other retailers have discounted it by this much so far, too.

Today's best Xbox Series S deal

Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle: £249.99 Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle: £249.99 £229.99 at Simply Games

Save £20 – This is the lowest price ever for an Xbox Series S console since launch. As an added bonus, this bundle comes with a selection of downloadable items for popular free-to-play games Fornite and Rocket League. That sweetens the deal further when all other retailers have just the console by itself for £250.

Just remember with the Xbox Series S that this version of Microsoft's latest console doesn't include a disc drive, so you will have to purchase all of your games digitally. That's not necessarily an issue if you're planning to make use of Xbox Game Pass, as this 'Netflix-for-games' style program gives you access to hundreds of the best Xbox games as part of your membership. Make sure to check out our hub dedicated to the best Xbox Game Pass deals to get a subscription for the cheapest price if you go this route.

If you do still like to have the option to buy physical copies of games and want a current-gen Microsoft console, then you can keep up to date with where to buy the Xbox Series X right here. We track all the latest restock news at various retailers every week.

More Xbox deals