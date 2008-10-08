New Nintendo Points non-transferable

You will not be able to use the new Nintendo Points cards on BOTH Wii and DSi with the new 'one card, one console' rule from Nintendo

Nintendo recently announced that its Wii Points are to be renamed 'Nintendo Points' and can be used for download purchases on the forthcoming DSi.

Slightly annoyingly, however, it didn't make it overtly clear that the Nintendo Points would not be transferable between users' Wiis and the DSi.

According to Siliconera, your points are 'fixed' to your console. This means that once the new Nintendo Points card has been used to purchase a game for your new and shiny DSi or your old and scratched Wii, then you cannot use that card to purchase further titles on a different format.

One card, one console

"Nintendo doesn't have an overarching account system to control digital distribution," states Siliconera, which is the reason for this rather annoying 'one card, one console' system.

The Nintendo Points cards will be made available in 1,000, 3,000 and 5,000 points amounts.