GTA V mooted for 2011 release

Grand Theft Auto fans can expect some exciting new developments from the franchise in the next two years, with two DLC packs coming in 2010 and GTA V in 2011.

This all according to Todd Mitchell, an analyst who has spoken to GamesIndustry.bizabout where he thinks Take-Two and Rockstar will take the incredibly successful franchise.

"I would expect that there would be two more pieces of downloadable content for GTA IV, that's what has been indicated to me, although formats are unsure. It's been indicated to me to me that would be the case."

Format focus

His quote explaining that "formats are unsure" is an interesting one, as Microsoft's Xbox 360 has so far been the only console to receive DLC – in the shape of The Ballad Of Gay Tony.

When he was asked about which consoles were to receive any new GTA content, Mitchell, who works for Kaufman Bros Equity Research, explained: "Of the three, I'm least confident in saying for sure there will be a new GTA for PlayStation 2, but the track record shows that PSP titles have been repositioned [on PS2]."

TechRadar has contacted Rockstar about the news and are waiting for a comment.

Via GamesIndustry.biz