You can watch 3D Blu-rays on your PS4 right now

As promised, Sony has released its 1.75 update for the PS4, which adds 3D Blu-ray support for the console among some other new minor features.

The update also improves sound quality during 1.5x playback with Blu-ray and DVD videos, which we're sure is useful for someone out there. And if that hasn't blown your mind, wait until you see how system notifications have moved from the top right corner of the screen to the top left.

The Xbox One is also in store for 3D Blu-ray support next month, which means Microsoft's multimedia console is now playing catchup at its own game. Still, better late than never.