Fujitsu extends software support for HMRC systems

HMRC and Fujitsu are extending an existing Managed Desktop Services contract for another two years, giving both parties time to continue with improvements.

The revised agreement will deliver vital support for HMRC’s 65,000 employees as well as covering both end-user and network services.

As part of the package HMRC also receives dedicated service management, enhanced on-site support desks and project services across its UK offices.

HMRC improvements

“We are delighted to agree this significant extension, which will play an important role in our ongoing strategic partnership with HMRC,” said Christian Benson, VP and Client Managing Director, Fujitsu UK.

“By continuing to deliver flexible, modern workplace services and high-quality end-user support... we are helping our customer to design and deliver a professional, efficient and engaged organisation, one of HMRC’s key strategic objectives.”