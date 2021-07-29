Fasthosts claims "faster than ever" WordPress hosting for UK customers

Fasthosts has launched what it says is one of the fastest WordPress hosting platforms around for UK users, promising website page loading in just 0.3 seconds.

Looking to improve user experience and Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Fasthosts claims its service is around four seconds faster than the average desktop page load time.

The firm has pinned this speed down to the fact that all its data centers are based in the UK, which is meant to help aid the levels of uptime and faster loading to Fasthosts customers in the region.

As it stands, the Google recommended page load time is under two seconds. The search engine giants pointed out that two seconds is the threshold for ecommerce website acceptability.

Fasthosts speed

The England-based hosting services provider said it will give users access to try the hosting platform for just £1 a month.

Fasthosts’ WordPress platform comes with an assistant set-up wizard that has been put in place to build online websites.

Michelle Stark, Director at Fasthosts, said: “Building and managing a website that functions just as well as it looks doesn’t need to require huge amounts of time and money.

“Our developers have done the hard work behind the scenes to ensure that speedy websites can be set up in minutes, but even more importantly, that the product provides our customers with the support and other essential features needed to maintain their site long into the future.”

The move comes around a month after Fasthosts launched its own e-commerce website builder to help businesses kick start their online businesses.