Elden Ring patch 1.05 isn't exciting – but you should still download it

Audio player loading…

Elden Ring patch 1.05 has arrived, bringing with it a bevy of bug fixes for the action RPG but few particularly thrilling changes.

The latest Elden Ring update, which is already live, focuses on improving the game’s stability and balance. The patch notes (opens in new tab) detail fixes to skills that haven’t been activating or functioning correctly, faulty NPC spawns, weapon glitches, and a bug that caused Malenia to sometimes spawn with low health.

Loading times on the Xbox Series X version of the game have also been improved, and the online multiplayer connection between PS4 and PS5 players has been made more stable. The game’s text has also been tightened up in places, and a glitch that prevented some players from activating the next Site of Grace after felling Starscourge Radahn has been fixed.

Elsewhere in the patch notes, publisher Bandai Namco lists a few changes that will be handy if you're on a second playthrough. When trading with the Twin Maiden Husk, certain Bell Bearing items have been changed so that “their liberated status will be carried over” to New Game+ playthroughs.

Additional sound effects have been added too, notifying you when another player’s summon sign appears. The patch has also “added emphasis to the choice of the Sacred Flask and several other options that can be strengthened in the grace menu”, although what specifically has been changed isn’t clear.

Elden Ring hasn’t been short of updates since it launched earlier this year. The patches have introduced major balance changes, fixed faulty bosses, and given Radahn his groove back. They’ve also been gradually altering Elden Ring’s in-game map without anyone realizing.

Check out the full 1.05 patch notes below.

Elden Ring 1.05 patch notes

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where equipment could be changed from the equipment menu during the use of a skill under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug in the "War Cry" skill where the effect was applied to a weapon that was not the target of the skill.

Fixed a bug where some actions of the "Barbaric Roar", "War Cry", and "Troll's Roar" recovery time was longer than expected.

Fixed a bug where the effects of the "Determination" and "Royal Knight's Resolve" skill does not always wear off with certain weapons.

Fixed a bug in which some attacks of the "Ice Spear" skill are unguardable.

Fixed a bug that caused the attack power of some skills to be reduced when using the "Golden Vow" skill.

Fixed a bug that the light wave of the "Moonlight Greatsword" skill sometimes does not aim at the locked-on target.

Fixed a bug that caused damage to allies when using the "Seppuku" skill under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused the increase in attack power of the "Seppuku" skill to be higher than expected for some attack motions.

Fixed a bug in which a status effect was applied when using the "Hoarah Loux's Earthshaker" skill.

Fixed a bug where the "Waves of Darkness" skill would not hit the enemy with a spinning cleave.

Fixed a bug that caused unintended motions to be played when switching to a different sorceries or incantations while using a sorcery or incantation.

Fixed a bug that the FP consumption increased when using the sorceries "Magma Shot" and "Roiling Magma" while riding a horse.

Fixed a bug where the “Claw Talisman” effect was not applied when jumping with the "Starscourge Greatsword" in both hands.

Fixed a bug that the power of two-handed attacks except jump attack of the weapon "Golem's Halberd " is different from expected.

Fixed a bug that when using the weapon "Pulley Crossbow" with the left hand while the right hand weapon was given an attribute by magic or item, the effect was given to the "Pulley Crossbow" as well.

Fixed a bug in which arrows and bolts that did not match the type of long-range weapon could be released in certain procedures.

Fixed a bug in which guard boost was reduced when some weapons were strengthened to the maximum.

Fixed a bug in which the attributes of weapons could be changed while the inventory had reached its maximum capacity and the ashes of war could not be changed.

Fixed a bug that caused the boss "Malenia, Goddess of Rot" to have low HP under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that allowed enemies to be attacked from outside the fog in certain areas.

Fixed a bug in online multiplayer where, when a boss is defeated in the host's world as a cooperative player, the same boss may not appear in your world.

Fixed a bug that prevented the battle with the boss "God-Devouring Serpent" from progressing under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented hostile NPCs from appearing under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented the event of the NPC "Alexander, Warrior Jar" from progressing under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the item "Sacred Flask" is not restored after destroying a group of enemies under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that under certain circumstances, after defeating the boss "Starscourge Radahn", the user could not move from the map to the grace. If you cannot move from the map to the grace, you can move to the grace by touching the grace "Starscourge Radahn”.

Fixed a bug that prevented found sites of grace from registering on the map under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented some graces from being able to be touched when approached under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that allowed hostile guests to enter boss areas under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented a critical hit from behind from hitting in hostile multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that caused performance to slow down when the "Sentry's Torch" weapon was equipped under certain circumstances.

Improved stability of online multiplayer between PS4 and PS5

Improved loading times for the Xbox Series X|S version

Fixed a bug that the master volume setting was not reflected in some cutscenes

Improved stability of online multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that caused sounds to play differently than expected in some situations.

Fixed a bug that caused the player to become inoperable and die in certain locations.

Fixed a bug in which the drawing and hit detection were different than expected in some maps.

Fixed a bug in some maps that allowed players to reach unexpected locations with certain procedures.

Fixed some texts.

Several other performance improvements and bug fixes

Additional elements

In transactions with the NPC "Twin Maiden Husk", the following Bell Bearing items have been changed so that their liberated status will be carried over to the NG+ play.

Bone Peddler's Bell Bearing/Meat Peddler's Bell Bearing/Medicine Peddler's Bell Bearing/Gravity Stone Peddler's Bell Bearing/Smithing-Stone Miner's Bell Bearing/Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing/Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing/Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing

Added emphasis to the choice of the Sacred Flask and several other options that can be strengthened in the grace menu

Added sound effects when other players' summon signs appear

Additions and modifications for PC version only