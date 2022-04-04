Elden Ring Update makes Starscourge Radahn actually hard again

Audio player loading…

Publisher Bandai Namco released a small update today to the larger Elden Ring patch 1.03 that hit mid-March. Specifically, they slid in a fix to give Starscourge Radahn’s back his groove. The original update reduced the intimidating swordsman and his tiny baby horse's damage, basically turning his giant swords into a pair of pool noodles, making him a total pushover compared to his brutal contemporaries like Maliketh.

Developer FromSoftware continues to tinker with Elden Ring, tweaking the game to be just the right amount of challenging. Though, clearly getting Starscourge Radahn back to his formerly beefy self was important to the team as the only patch note in this update is “Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss 'Starscourge Radahn' in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced” making Radahn the star of a solo act update.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Previously, Radahn took a pretty big whack over the head in patch 1.03, with his weapon and projectile hitboxes shrinking and slowing down, a reduction in his melee damage, and big changes to his homing attacks among other things. While it's clear he needed some adjustments, he'd gone from being a challenge to being a source of entertainment as you could watch summoned NPC's pummel him on their own.

Not that there's anything wrong with using summons. While magicking up aid in battle feels against the spirit of Soulsborne games, as Pat discovered, leaning into the Elden Ring's summons feels like cheating but makes for an immensely fun time.