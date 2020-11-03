Early Joy-Con sales bode well for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals may finally yield some discounts on Joy-Cons this year - if these early sales are anything to go by. We're seeing $10 off a range of Joy-Con colors at Amazon this week, and up to £6 off at Currys in the UK as well.

Neither the US or UK are seeing massive discounts on these Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals, but the fact that the premium controllers are seeing any price cuts at all bodes well for this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. We don't typically see these Nintendo favorites on sale, with even last year's Black Friday deals seeing minimal discounts.

Not only does that make this week's price cuts all the more impressive (despite only £6 being shaved off in the UK), but it also points to the possibility of more official accessory sales heading our way later in the month. That's not a guarantee, though, and as we mentioned Joy-Con deals are particularly rare. We've listed all these offers just below, then, if you want to jump in and scoop up that saving before the crowds descend.

Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals in the US

Red & Blue Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: $79 $69 at Amazon

If you picked up the red and blue Nintendo Switch console, these extra Joy-Con will perfectly compliment your color scheme. These colors mirror those on the console itself, so you can mix and match for two blues or two reds.

Gray Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: $79 $69 at Amazon

If you prefer a more subtle look, the gray Nintendo Switch Joy-Con are also taking part in this $10 price cut at Amazon. This color variant hasn't seen as much stock as other brighter versions, so it's even better value right now.

Blue & Yellow Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: $80 $69 at Amazon

The blue and yellow Joy-Cons are rarer than other color variants out there, so this is a great opportunity to grab them for $10 off. It's going to be a popular one, however, as these are a little more difficult to get your hands on normally. This Joy-Con deal will ship in December, however.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals in the UK

Purple & Orange Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: £69.99 £63.99 at Currys

Save £6 on the purple and orange Nintendo Switch Joy-Con this week at Currys. This is actually the biggest saving of the bunch, but considering we don't see discounts on these controllers often it's a win. Plus, it also suggests that retailers are finally warming up to the idea of Joy-Con sales.

Red & Blue Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: £62.99 £59.99 at Currys

Sure, it's only a £3 saving - but if anything this sub-£60 price on the red and blue Nintendo Switch Joy-Con is a sign of good things to come for this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

Green & Pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: £62.99 £59.99 at Currys

The green and pink Joy-Con flavour is a popular one, and while there's only £3 off right now discounts on this peripheral aren't a regular occurrence.

