Don't expect an E3-style Ubisoft showcase this month

Ubisoft is usually a major name for each E3 season, but if you're hoping it'll bring a similar showcase this month, we've got bad news.

While Ubisoft's name was absent from the Summer Games Fest attendance list, it previously wasn't clear if it would host an individual gaming showcase. Now, a company spokesperson has confirmed to Axios (opens in new tab) there's no plans for a June presentation and won't host another one until "later this year."

We've seen Ubisoft holding three fully digital conferences known as 'Ubisoft Forward' since 2020, following E3 2020's cancellation due to Covid-19. So, it's a surprising omission.

That said, it's also unclear what such a showcase could offer right now, it's not been that long since Rainbow Six Extraction and Far Cry 6 launched. Assassin's Creed Infinity isn't expected until 2024, though a stealth-focused Assassin's Creed spin-off is reportedly being developed. Several major projects are also in development hell, like Beyond Good and Evil 2, the Prince of Persia remake, and Skull and Bones.

Not-E3's looking quieter this year

E3 2021 was notable for its huge number of individual showcases. Big players like Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft, and Square Enix were back, but they weren't alone. Suddenly, publishers who wouldn't normally do solo E3 events – such as Bandai Namco, Capcom, and Gearbox – were hosting presentations, many of which were considered underwhelming. Thankfully, there's not as many this time.

Still, even with E3 2022's cancellation, publishers aren't slowing down. Widely dubbed "Not-E3," presentations kick off tonight with Sony's State of Play conference, focused on third-party and PSVR 2 games. Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest is back on June 9, Future Games Show follows on June 11, while both the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase and PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab) return for June 12.

There's no word on June's traditional Nintendo Direct yet but otherwise, it's a conference season mostly packed with smaller showcases. Between Wholesome Games (opens in new tab), IGN Expo (opens in new tab), Upload VR Showcase (opens in new tab), and many more, we're in for a long month of reveals.