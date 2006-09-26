IFA 2006: HDMI switcher from Belkin

Belkin may not have a lot of new products to show off here at IFA 2006, but one offering that has caught our eye is this new £120 AV24502ea HDMI switcher.

Toshiba might be including three HDMI sockets in its TVs now, but with a steady increase in the demand for HDMI inputs, this little device from Belkin will be welcome to those who have already taken the plunge and bought an HD Ready TV.

The AV24502ea can be switched by pressing the selector button for the relevant input on the box itself. There is also a remote control you can use to switch sources. The set comes with a 3 metre HDMI interface cable.