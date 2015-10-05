Survey: What kind of video editor are you?

TechRadar Pro is teaming up with UK-based online retailer Ebuyer to provide all the necessary components to build the perfect entry level video editing workstation parts (or NLE rig as some would put it) to one lucky reader.

We've picked up:

A Zalman T5 Black Mini Tower

An EVGA 500W Power Supply Unit

32GB Kingston HyperX Fury DDR3 memory modules

A 120GB SSD from Kingston

An Intel Core i5-4440 processor

An MSI motherboard

Two 2TB Seagate 7200RPM hard disk drives

An MSI R7 250 video graphics card

The total value of this barebone, do-it-yourself computer is more than £500. There's no operating system (you can pick up a 90-day Windows 10 Enterprise trial or use your own Windows OS), no keyboard, mouse, optical drive (you can grab an external DVD writer for under a tenner and a Blu-ray one for around £50), speakers or monitor (full HD monitors can be had for less than £80). You may also need cables and a tool kit.

Now if you want the lucky winner, then complete this survey below to enter the sweepstake. Only U.K residents can take part in the survey and competition. The competition will close at 11:59PM, 26th of October 2015 and the winner will be announced on the 27th.