Everything you need to know about the Intel NUC

Intel's brief for its engineers was pretty straight forward; build the smallest compute unit without sacrificing too many features. Think of it as your standard computer that has been shrunk. A lot. By using a 4-in x 4-in motherboard (roughly 102 x 102mm), Intel has managed to cram an entire computer in about a twentieth of the volume of your traditional desktop PC.

The beauty of it is that you only need to add system memory (RAM), a storage solution (either a laptop drive or SSD) and an OS to transform it into a fully functional computer that you can neatly store in a drawer or tucked away behind your computer screen.

And just because it is tiny doesn't mean that corners have been cut. Even entry level NUCs offer a bewildering array of ports and connectivity options that more than match their bigger desktop cousins: up to six USB ports, up to two SATA ports, GbE, integrated Intel Wireless Solutions with antenna, Bluetooth, Serial port, infrared headers, SPDIF out, eSATA.

But there's more. Intel managed to squeeze some advanced features including RAID (0 or 1), Virtualisation (VT-x or VT-d), its own vPro technology, RST (Rapid Storage Technology), TPM (Trusted Platform module) and Small Business Advantage.

These are particularly useful for enterprises and businesses looking to deploy these devices in their premises.