Thermaltake TR2 PSU goes Bronze

Thermaltake has launched its new TR2 Bronze series of mainstream power supplies that offer up to 88 per cent efficiency, with the unit giving 99 per cent power factor correction for the lowest possible power loss.

There are six models in the TR2 Bronze series, with the 380W, 450W, 500W and 600W models geared for mainstream setups, while the 700W and 800W are more for hardcore gamers, being certified for 2-way Nvidia SLI and ATI CrossFireX.

All models in the series use a dedicated single 12V rail with built-in PCI-E 6pin and PCI-E 6+2pin connectors to support all the high end graphic cards on the market today.

Industrial Grade Protection

The Bronze series boasts industrial grade protection circuitries to keep the power supply safe from over current, over voltage, under voltage, over power as well as short circuitry. If the effective loading exceeds 110 per cent to 130 per cent of the maximum rated load, the unit will shut down for safety.

The Japanese-made main capacitor is good up to 105 degrees Celsius enabling greater reliability, longer life, and improved overclocking performance, as well as greater stability.