Ricoh's C401 and C401SR multifunction printers pack a big punch in tiny frames

Ricoh Americas released two compact multifunction printers designed for offices with limited space. The Ricoh MP C401 and Ricoh MP C401SR are capable of printing documents up to 8.5 by 14 inches with resolutions as high as 1,200 dpi.

The Ricoh MP C401SR is 23.8-inch wide by 22.4-inch deep by 28-inch tall. The device includes a 250-sheet internal finisher that is capable of stapling up to 50 pages at a time. The C401SR's manufacturer's suggested retail price is $6,405 (about £3,775, AU$6,860).

The Ricoh MP C401 does not include a 250-sheet internal finisher, which is why it is smaller and less expensive. The 21.7-inch wide by 22.4-inch deep by 28-inch tall deep printer is listed at $5,880 (about £3,464, AU$6,298).

Environmentally- and security-focused

Both devices meet Energy Star 2.0 certification and have earned an Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool gold rating. Each features an optional 10.1-inch touchscreen operation panel that can access items previously saved within Ricoh's cloud environment.

Both devices support iOS and Android by enabling smartphone and tablet users to print directly from email, mobile apps or the Web. Each printer offers password-protected, user-specific authentication. A new Ricoh feature DataOverwriteSecurity System can destroy latent images and stored data.

Earlier this month, Ricoh released a new mobile digital signage system that is designed to provide projections that optimize on curved, conical and spherical surfaces. The Ricoh Digital Signage Solution packages Ricoh's PJ WX4141N projector with a Lenovo computer that comes preloaded with edge blending software, and the tools necessary for projecting signage or graphics up to 15 feet wide from two or three synched Ricoh projectors.