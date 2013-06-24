Ricoh aims for SRA3 print jobs

Ricoh is responding to the trend to print in SRA3 format – the paper slightly larger than A3 to allow for trim – with the launch of five colour multifunctional printers (MFPs) in its MP range.

The MP C3003SP, MP C3503SP, MP C4503(A)SP, MP C5503(A)SP and MP C6003SP are the company's first mid-segment colour MFPs that offer SRA3 support.

They are powered by Ricoh's GWNX controller with a range of productivity features such as Searchable PDF, ID Card Copy and Single Pass Duplex Feeder. It includes a 2.9 GHz Intel processor, 2GB of memory and a 500GB HDD.

Speed factor

Ricoh claims that warm-up time is as low as 17 seconds, first copy times are 3.1 seconds for black and white and 4.5 seconds for colour, and recovery from sleep mode is as low as 6.2 seconds. The machines can hit print speeds up to 60 copies per minute.

Maaike Giling, Senior Product Manager at Ricoh, said that small to midsized businesses such as advertising and design agencies would appreciate the new range for the ability to produce high colour output with printed crop marks for proofing.

