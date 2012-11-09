Lexmark launches new workgroup printers and MFPs

By Printers and scanners  

New printers and MFPs include touch screens with built-in process management apps

Lexmark launches new workgroup printers and MFPs
The new printer range features touch screens

Lexmark has announced 11 new smart workgroup laser printers and multifunction products (MFPs) with built-in process and content management apps from Lexmark's 2010 purchase of Perceptive Software.

Lexmark's new MFPs all include a touch screens with built-in workflow apps designed to reduce the time you spend in front of their devices and the time spent dealing with scanning and printing documents.

Built-in apps on the new devices include bookmarks to image-based forms for on-demand printing, a multi-send option to capture and route documents via email, folders, FTP sites and remote Lexmark Printers, scan to one of 30 pre-defined network folders, and scan to a Windows 7 PC.

New devices include;

CX510 colour laser MFP - Designed for mid-size workgroups and includes Lexmark's calibration technology for the PANTONE colour system and Lexmark Named Colour Replacement true colour matching. There's a 25.9cm colour touch screen and it's capable of 32 pages per minute with 1Gb of RAM as standard expandable to 3GB.

MX812 monochrome laser MFP - A high-performance MFP for large workgroups, capable of print and copy speeds of up to 66 pages per minute, with first page delivery in four seconds. The MFP comes with pre-loaded business solutions, and a large (25.9cm) colour touch screen. The Unison toner cartridge also claims an extra high-yield of 45,000-pages.

MX611 monochrome laser MFP – The MX611 can print up to 47 pages per minute and can print or copy a first page in 6.5 seconds, and features an automatic inline stapler finishing option. It also features a 17.8 cm colour touch screen, and includes pre-installed workflow solutions.

MX410 monochrome laser MFP – The Lexmark MX410 is Lexmark's entry-level product, designed for print runs of up to 10,000 pages per month, with up to 38 pages per minute. Even though it's designed as an entry-level product it still features a 10.9 cm colour touch screen , and will still print or copy the first page in 6.5 seconds.

MS610 monochrome laser printer – The Lexmark MS610 is a compact, duplex, laser printer with built-in productivity solutions. The A4 monochrome laser prints up to 16,000 pages per month, at up to 47 pages per minute, with the first page appearing in as little as six-and-a-half seconds.

See more Printers and scanners news