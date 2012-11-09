Lexmark launches new workgroup printers and MFPs

Lexmark has announced 11 new smart workgroup laser printers and multifunction products (MFPs) with built-in process and content management apps from Lexmark's 2010 purchase of Perceptive Software.

Lexmark's new MFPs all include a touch screens with built-in workflow apps designed to reduce the time you spend in front of their devices and the time spent dealing with scanning and printing documents.

Built-in apps on the new devices include bookmarks to image-based forms for on-demand printing, a multi-send option to capture and route documents via email, folders, FTP sites and remote Lexmark Printers, scan to one of 30 pre-defined network folders, and scan to a Windows 7 PC.

New devices include;

CX510 colour laser MFP - Designed for mid-size workgroups and includes Lexmark's calibration technology for the PANTONE colour system and Lexmark Named Colour Replacement true colour matching. There's a 25.9cm colour touch screen and it's capable of 32 pages per minute with 1Gb of RAM as standard expandable to 3GB.

MX812 monochrome laser MFP - A high-performance MFP for large workgroups, capable of print and copy speeds of up to 66 pages per minute, with first page delivery in four seconds. The MFP comes with pre-loaded business solutions, and a large (25.9cm) colour touch screen. The Unison toner cartridge also claims an extra high-yield of 45,000-pages.

MX611 monochrome laser MFP – The MX611 can print up to 47 pages per minute and can print or copy a first page in 6.5 seconds, and features an automatic inline stapler finishing option. It also features a 17.8 cm colour touch screen, and includes pre-installed workflow solutions.

MX410 monochrome laser MFP – The Lexmark MX410 is Lexmark's entry-level product, designed for print runs of up to 10,000 pages per month, with up to 38 pages per minute. Even though it's designed as an entry-level product it still features a 10.9 cm colour touch screen , and will still print or copy the first page in 6.5 seconds.

MS610 monochrome laser printer – The Lexmark MS610 is a compact, duplex, laser printer with built-in productivity solutions. The A4 monochrome laser prints up to 16,000 pages per month, at up to 47 pages per minute, with the first page appearing in as little as six-and-a-half seconds.