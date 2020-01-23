Nowadays there’s plenty of entertainment available to view at home, whether it’s from your favourite streaming service, DVDs and Blu-rays, or from channels on your TV, and the best way to make the most of it is to deck out your home with the best audio-visual tech you can find. Now you can do so without breaking the bank, because John Lewis & Partners is offering a fantastic offer that’ll save you loads when you’re creating your own home cinema.

This deal lets you get up to £400 cashback on a soundbar or TV from Samsung, when you buy from a range of selected Samsung QLED 4K TV of 55 inches or more in size, and that constitutes a pretty major saving on some top-end tech. You can find a full list of the applicable TVs here .

So why is a 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV so important for your home cinema experience - and what do those words all mean? We’ll explain it, so you know why this is a deal you need to go for.

QLED is a type of screen tech made by Samsung, and the reason many people love it is because it shows more precise colours, so pictures shown are more vibrant, which is particularly great for 4K TVs. It’s also great in the long run, because QLED TVs aren’t as susceptible to screen burn, so your new TV will last you for years and years.

Most TVs you’ll want to buy for your home cinema are 4K, and this simply refers to the number of pixels on the screen: in 4K it’s 3,840 x 2,160. Having more pixels on a screen makes images look sharper, and you’ll really notice the difference compared to a non-4K TV.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Size is important too - for your home theatre you’re going to want a TV that recreates the feeling of being in a cinema, with a massive screen so you can see every inch of what you’re watching, whether that’s the big game on BT Sport or the latest Apple TV series, with these two apps and more (like Brit Box) pre-installed on Samsung’s TVs. We can’t choose a size for you, that depends on the size of your living room - bigger is better though, obviously.

So now you know why you want to buy one of the TVs included in this deal, but what about the second TV or soundbar, why do you want those? Well, the benefits of a second TV are obvious - it’s another screen to put in another room. But don’t count out soundbars either.

Soundbars are dedicated speakers you can connect to your TV to get great sound quality that fills a room, and they’re just as pivotal in getting a great audio-visual experience as the TV. A great sound bar will help you immerse yourself in whatever you’re watching, and many of the top ones look pretty great in your living room too.

Only you know whether a second Samsung TV or a soundbar is best for you, but either way they’ll help contribute in turning your house into the ultimate home cinema.

All you need to do to take advantage of the offer is go to John Lewis & Partners’ website, add one of applicable 55-inch or above Samsung TVs to your basket , then add either a Samsung soundbar or second TV to your basket to make the most of the offer. Once your purchase is complete, you’ll be eligible to claim your cashback after 30 days.

In no time you’ll be watching your favourite TV show or movie in great quality, with either booming sound or perfect privacy (because everyone else will be in the other room, watching something else on your second TV). There will be plenty of money for popcorn too, with all the cash you’ve saved.