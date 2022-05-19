BT’s enterprise ‘charter’ promises to support digitisation efforts

Audio player loading…

BT has published a ‘charter’ outlining how it plans support its 1.2 million small business, corporate and public sector customers with services, products, and additional resources now that it is the company’s flagship brand for enterprise.

Last month, BT said that EE would become the group's primary consumer brand, while BT would remain in place for standalone broadband customers, television, and business customers.

The charter forms part of a wider push that includes a marketing campaign and the opening of a customer innovation showcase at its new London headquarters in Aldgate. It includes a commitment to provide customers with a springboard for growth through innovation, digital services, customer service and connectivity.

BT Enterprise

At the top of the list is a pledge to invest nearly £300 million into BT’s Division X unit to create enterprise services that integrate technologies like 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, cloud, and artificial intelligence (AI) for key industries.

The company has also promised to launch sophisticated cybersecurity tools and develop technology that will improve broadband speeds for businesses not covered by fibre. This includes the first product in the UK that combines fixed and 4G on copper infrastructure.

BT will also create a new partnership network for small firms, giving them exclusive offers and other benefits, and will also build a suite of smart business tools that help customers run their businesses more effectively. Essentially, BT will go beyond connectivity.

Other commitments include faster installation and repair times, an expansion of a digital skills programme that has already helped 600,000 people to reach another 350,000. BT will also remove the use of all single-use plastics and will use recycled materials for all of its product packaging by March 2023, helping customers achieve their sustainability goals.

“Right now, our key industries are on the cusp of a technological revolution as the UK prepares to make the large-scale switch from analogue to fully digital ways of working,” said Rob Shuter, enterprise CEO at BT. “Only businesses which make the leap will succeed and stay competitive - our role is to help them navigate that journey. “

“It’s an ideal time for us to set out why BT really means business. Our new Charter reflects the priorities that our 1.2 million business and public customers expect to see from BT. We’ve listened to their feedback and based our Charter on four key promises – that we’ll lead the way in innovation; we’ll be trusted experts in our fields; we’ll be easier to do business with; and we’ll continue to put purpose at the heart of our business.”