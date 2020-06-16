BT offers free Wi-Fi for school children

Underprivileged children across England will be provided with free access to online educational resources through BT’s nationwide network of Wi-Fi hotspots.

With primary and secondary schools still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, online learning has become essential for the continuation of education.

However there have been concerns that families without adequate connectivity, some children could be left behind.

Free BT Wi-Fi

Eligible children will receive voucher codes that allow them to connect to hotspots on three devices for six months. Content will be filtered and the hotspots will point to educational sites such as those from the BBC and BT itself.

“Offering up our Wi-fi hotspots estate will ensure that thousands more children will ultimately be able to keep up with their important digital learning and online schoolwork for the rest of term and over the Summer holidays as well as into the Autumn,” said BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera.

“We have committed over £100 million to support pupils with remote education, including to provide laptops, tablets and 4G wireless routers to disadvantaged children and young people, and this initiative will build on that work,” added Nick Gibb, School Standards Minister.

“High quality internet access will continue to play an important role for children and families as we work towards pupils returning to schools in September, and I am hugely grateful to BT for their support in delivering this scheme.”

BT is funding the scheme, which will be managed by the Department for Education (DfE). However some MPs want the government to go even further and provide broadband connections households that are eligible for free school meals.