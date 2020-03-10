Boris Johnson faces government revolt over Huawei 5G

Boris Johnson is set to face his first Commons rebellion as a group of senior Conservative MPs prepares to back an amendment that would cut Huawei from the UK's 5G networks.

The mutineers are concerned Huawei equipment poses a threat to national security - a sentiment backed wholeheartedly by the US, which has repeatedly advised its allies to follow its lead in banning the Chinese firm.

The UK government announced in January it would allow Huawei to contribute to Britain’s 5G rollout, but barred the manufacturer’s equipment from sensitive parts of the network.

Under this guidance, “high-risk” vendors are excluded from the core layer of 5G networks and from networks used to power critical national infrastructure. Such vendors are also limited to 35% of the radio layer.

The long-awaited decision was designed to offer clarity to mobile operators embarking on nationwide 5G projects, and appease the US with the imposition of some restrictions. However, it appears MPs could yet push for a more stringent stance.

Huawei 5G dilemma

The group of rebel MPs, led by former party leader Iain Duncan Smith, is campaigning for “high-risk” vendors to be pulled from the 5G project by December 31 2022.

The government has made a last ditch effort to convince the dissenters Huawei’s proposed role in the project does not pose a threat to national security, bringing in Dr Ian Levy, Technical Director at the National Cyber Security Centre, to allay fears.

In a statement delivered to TechRadar Pro, Huawei UK Advisor and former Chairman of BT group Sir Mike Rake highlighted the potential consequences of a 5G setback.

“We are fortunate in this country to have in GCHQ one of the best intelligence gathering agencies in the world. They are clear that this risk can be managed with the safeguards and limits which have been established.”

“Any attempt to further restrict Huawei 5G equipment, or to remove existing 4G equipment will not only incur very significant costs, but prejudice trade relationships with China and will significantly set back the Government’s broadband ambitions.”

“This in turn will further damage our competitiveness as an economy, at what is a critical moment,” he added.

The vote on the amendment to the Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill will be put to the Commons later today. Around 30 MPs could rebel, but the group is unlikely to defeat the government, which holds a majority of 80.

Via BBC