Bluehost partners with Razorpay for payment processing

The web hosting provider Bluehost has announced a partnership with the fintech company Razorpay to integrate its payment processing capabilities into its ecommerse suite.

As the pandemic has changed the way in which consumers prefer to pay and shop online, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) businesses have continued to move their operations online. Through its partnership with Razorpay, Bluehost aims to make it easier for MSMEs to build, grow and scale their online stores.

According to an MSME survey conducted by Bluehost in June, MSMEs have now moved a majority of their payments online (72%) and an increasing number of transactions are now paid for digitally as opposed to in cash (28%).

Bluehost's survey also shows that MSMEs are adopting digital tools as they look for ways to future-proof their businesses.

Establishing an online presence

In order to build their customer base and meet demand for contactless transactions, MSMEs now need to establish an online presence for their businesses.

Bluehost's ecommerce suite makes it easy for them to create an online store to sell products or services on a subscription basis though its solutions also accommodate businesses that require customers to book appointments.

By integrating Razorpay's payment processing capabilities into its ecommerce hosting plans, Bluehost will be able to provide MSMEs with an integrated payment infrastructure to help them build, run and scale their online stores.

Managing director of Bluehost India explained in a statement how the company's partnership with Razorpay will help businesses in India create online stores, saying:

“Digital evolution of small businesses accelerated this past year. We live in a world where the propensity of customers to transact online is much higher than ever before. Bluehost's platform makes it easy for anyone to create a professional-looking website with WordPress as well as an Online Store. We're excited to announce partnership with Razorpay, one of the most popular payment gateways in India. With this we bring the ease and simplification of accepting digital payments on Online Stores created with Bluehost for millions of businesses across India.”

Via BWDisrupt