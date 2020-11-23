Black Friday web hosting deal: Fasthosts one year package for just £10

UK-based Fasthosts just released a flurry of Black Friday offers and the deal that caught our eye is its one-year Ignite website hosting package , available for a mere £10.

That's an absolute gift for anyone starting a new project for the holiday season, working out at less than a pound a month!

The offer ends November 30 and you'll need to use voucher code IGNITE10 at checkout. Bear in mind, VAT will also be added on top.

The usual price is £5 per month (or £55 per year plus VAT), so the saving is significant - but there are a few considerations you'll need to take into account.

You can only run one website but you do get a free domain name , unlimited bandwidth (serviced by a 1Gbps line), 10GB smart SSD, a pair of 1GB databases and a 2GB email box.

Fasthosts has its own UK data centres and provides 24/7 support and all web hosting plans include unlimited Mail Lite mailboxes (100MB each), FTP accounts, email forwarders and subdomains as well as an online file manager .

You won’t be able to use this as an email hosting or file hosting service, and while it does have WordPress , it is not what we’d call a straight-forward website builder . That said, it does have at least two CMS choices (Joomla and Drupal) and an image hosting script (Coppermine).