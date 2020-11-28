Black Friday PS4 controller deals: save on DualShock 4 controllers right now

Looking for a Black Friday PS4 controller deal? Then you're in the right place. While we're not seeing huge discounts on Sony's DualShock 4 controller, there are a few deals worth checking out (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best PS4 controller prices in your region).

Black Friday is a great time to pick up a discount on an extra PS4 controller - though this year's deals aren't as good as in previous years. PS5 owners (or those considering upgrading) should also keep an eye on these deals as the DualShock 4 works on the PS5 too - though only with PS4 games.

In the US, we're not really seeing any discounts on the DualShock 4, however, Best Buy seems to have the best price we're seeing so far at $59.99 (though we've seen the PS4 gamepad cheaper before). In the UK, we're seeing some small discounts on the DualShock 4 that bring its price below £40.

Black Friday PS4 controller deals (US)

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller | Black: $59.99 at Best Buy

There isn't a discount on this DualShock 4 controller at Best Buy - but it is the best price we're seeing right now for the PS4 controller. Though, we have seen it cheaper previously.

Black Friday PS4 controller deals (UK)

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller | Various colors: £49.99 £39.99 at Argos

There's 20% off these DualShock 4 PS4 controllers at Argos - meaning you save £10. The controllers are available in Magma Red, Black, Glacier White or Green Camo.

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller | Midnight Blue: £44.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £5 on this Midnight Blue DualShock controller at Amazon. it's not amazing savings but, seeing as there's little in the way of PS4 controller deals, this discount isn't to be sniffed at.

More PS4 controller deals

Not in the US or UK? Then check out the best DualShock 4 controller prices in your region, below:

