Asda Mobile switches from EE to Vodafone

Asda Mobile is switching Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) suppliers from EE to Vodafone, ending a seven year-association with the BT-owned operator.

The supermarket entered the mobile market in 2007, initially partnering with Vodafone before switching to EE in August 2014.

EE also handled various functions such as customer services, controlling billing, registrations and roaming. This is in contrast to the ‘deep MVNO’ model favoured by the likes of Sky and Virgin Media which provides greater control over the customer experience.

Under the terms of the five-year agreement, Vodafone will provide Asda Mobile customers with access to its 5G network, Voice-over-Wi-Fi, unlimited data plans and other benefits such as family discounts.

Vodafone will also provide Asda with backend tools that allow customers to manage their accounts online and analytical capabilities that enable personalised benefits and incentives.

Existing Asda Mobile customers will be migrated from EE to Vodafone in early 2021 with all new sign-ups automatically joining the new network.

“We are really excited to be bringing a range of new features and benefits to our customers and are confident they will find Asda Mobile offers even better value,” said Rob McWilliam, Asda Chief Financial Officer.

“Our partnership with Vodafone will also provide some of the very latest innovations, at a time when connected devices are playing an increasingly central role in all our lives. We look forward to working with Vodafone to provide great service for our customers.”

Last year Virgin Mobile, the world’s first MVNO, announced it too was switching from EE to Vodafone. Virgin Mobile had used One2One, T-Mobile and EE since its inception in 1999.