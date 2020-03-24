Apple's iPhone purchase limit is gone, so you can buy as many devices as you want

Looking for a new suite of Apple gadgets? The good news is you're now free to buy however many iPhones, Macs or iPads you want.

Apple enacted product limits on some of its gadgets because of the Covid-19 crisis, but the company has now lifted those limits allowing you to buy as many products as you need.

The limitation being lifted was spotted by MacRumors which noted that some of the rules still seem to be in place in China, but other countries don't have them anymore.

The very best iPhones you can buy

Or maybe you're after the best iPad

There's a brand new MacBook Air too

Previously you were limited to two iPhones per a customer, plus the new iPad 2020 models have also had the same limit.

This limit was set in the US and several other regions for the first time since the launch of the original iPhone in 2007.

The new MacBook Air was limited (as was the Mac Mini), but you were still allowed to order five of those products before Apple stopped you buying anymore.

We may see more manufacturers enable product limits on its stock, and there's no guarantee that Apple may not reinstate these limits if it begins to see stock get low around the world.

However Foxconn, which is one of Apple's main manufacturing partners in China, has recently announced it has returned to full capacity and re-opened all its factories in the country.

If you're looking to buy a new iPhone, we've put together the selection of the best deals we've seen today below: