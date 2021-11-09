Forza Horizon 5 barn finds: car locations and new gifting system explained

Once again a group of improbably forgetful millionaire car collectors have left priceless automobiles in remote shacks, and it’s up to the population of Forza Horizon 5 to find, reclaim and restore them.

Barn finds offer a chance to add cars to your collection that can’t be bought at the Autoshow. There are 14 in total, and they pop up on your map as a large purple circle indicating the rough area in which the barn sits. Find it, and you’ll get a satisfying little cutscene of you and an NPC opening the door and revealing the vehicle you just inherited.

Those zones cover a lot of ground though, and the game doesn’t tell you what vehicle is waiting in each barn. What’s more, developer Playground Games has also introduced a new mechanic to barns this year. Fortunately, we’ve put together this guide to Forza Horizon 5’s barn finds, including which cars are hidden and where they’re located, as well as an explainer of the new gifting system.

How does barn gifting work?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In previous Horizon games there wasn’t any way to give unwanted cars away for free, only by listing them at their minimum buyout in the Auction House. Now you can place cars in barns, make them available to specific player types - new players, for example - and even include a message for the recipient.

To give a car away, you just need to have completed one barn find and have a grain of generosity in your character at that moment. Visit the barn and you’ll see a prompt to place a gift in it. Simple as that.

If you like getting presents more than giving them, the same procedure will offer up vehicles to you - just drive to a barn you’ve discovered previously and see what’s waiting inside now.

How and when are barn finds unlocked?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

You can purchase the treasure map with real money to reveal all barn location zones at once. Otherwise, the game drip-feeds them to you over time.

Three barn finds in this game are tied to specific expeditions - the Wilds Expedition objective ‘find the lost notes’, the Apex expedition objective ‘reach the top of the central ruin’ and the Baja expedition objective ‘hot spring lake sample’.

The others simply appear as you keep levelling up and completing events. It also appears that collecting restored barn finds greases the wheels towards new ones appearing, to make sure to keep going back to the Festival HQ and picking up your finds so that you’re not waiting longer than you need to.

Forza Horizon 5 barn finds: cars and locations

Chevrolet Corvette location (Image credit: Microsoft)

Chevrolet Corvette

Head northwest from the middle of the zone towards the XP board on the highway. Your vintage Chevy awaits just on the edge of the zone there.

BMW 2002 Turbo

A piece of classic German engineering awaits northwest of Guanajuanto, just a short distance off to the right from the main road.

Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock

Just below the second ‘a’ of the Teotihuacan sign on the map. On the brow of a hill, and not obscured by greenery, this one’s simple to find.

Dodge viper location (Image credit: Microsoft)

Dodge Viper GTS ACR

Dodge’s fearsomely powerful ViperGTS ACR lies in a barn slap bang in the middle of the second ‘A’ in Gran Pantano on the map. An easy one to locate.

Ferrari F40 Competizione

Look for the T junction of dirt roads by the east coast and ignore it completely - in that swampland, you’ll find a classic Fezza not far from the junction itself.

Ferrari 250 GTO

Keep going northeast after the roundabout, bear slightly more eastwards and you’ll find one of the more valuable barn finds in the game - a 1962 250 GTO? Don’t mind if I do.

Ford F-100 location (Image credit: Microsoft)

Ford F-100

Line up with the street race and the XP board south of Tierra Próspera then head southwest through the fields to uncover this Ford pickup.

Ford Mustang GT2+2 Fastback

Look for the XP board along the road at the edge of the zone. Your next barn lies parallel with it.

Ford Racing Escort MK1

You’ll spot this one coming back down La Gran Caldera after your expedition up there, at the end of its own dirt track.

GMC Jimmy location (Image credit: Microsoft)

GMC Jimmy

In the wetlands of Cascadas De Agua Azul, head south along the dirt road from Atlantes De Tula, turn right at the XP board and keep going. You’ll find a fine piece of GMC design waiting, abandoned and rusty.

Jaguar Sport XJR-15

This one overlaps the ‘MO’ of the Aerodromo En La Silva’ and it’s covered under a canopy of trees, so go slowly round this area to spy it.

Porsche 911 Carrera RS

This Porsche barn’s really in the middle of nowhere, but there is a track leading to it just off from the second switchback up the Caldera.

Renault 4L Export location (Image credit: Microsoft)

Renault 4L Export

There’s an unmarked dirt road leading to this barn that begins as you head down the road to it from the north. Keep an eye out and follow it down to get a rare Renault.

Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck

You’ll find this legendary offroader in the southwest corner of the circular crop field directly south of the De Otto Mundo sign on the map. Line up with the dirt path pointing to five o’clock and then head slightly north.