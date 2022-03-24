Looking for a gaming monitor? Check out these excellent deals on Asus ROG displays

If you're on the hunt for a speedy new display, there are great deals on Asus ROG Swift monitors that are well worth checking out today at the retailer CCL Computers.

First up: this ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q for £638.99 (was £820), which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on this gorgeous 32-inch IPS gaming monitor. We've only seen it cheaper on one very rare occasion at Amazon. If you see a higher price when you click through, don't worry - you'll get your full saving applied at checkout.

While it's not a cheap monitor by any stretch of the imagination, the PG329Q will set you up for 1440p gaming glory for many years to come with its support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Free-Sync. It's blazingly fast with its 1MS response time, and 175Hz refresh rate, plus, having an IPS panel means exceptional contrast and colour gamut. We haven't reviewed this one personally here at TechRadar, but you can check out a super in-depth rundown over at our sister site T3.com, which awarded this monitor a full five out of five stars.

At 32-inches, it's a bit chunky for some, however. If you're looking for something smaller, consider the 27-inch ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ for £518 (was £644.57); another superb IPS panel gaming monitor. At a 170Hz refresh rate with 1MS response time, you're getting a display that's just as speedy here, just in a slightly more desk-friendly setup. It also fully supports AMD Free-Sync and Nvidia G-Sync, so there are no worries about GPU compatibility here.

Note, we've listed these two as highlights, but there are quite a few Asus gaming monitor deals at CCL Computers today - including budget options. If you're interested, scroll down to see a complete list.



Today's Asus gaming monitor deals

Asus ROG Swift PG329Q 32-inch QHD gaming monitor: £820 £638.99 at CCL Computers

Save £180 - If you're on the hunt for a premium gaming monitor that can keep up with the most powerful of rigs, the Asus PG329Q is a fantastic choice. Not only is it compatible with both G-Sync and Free-Sync, but you're getting a blazingly fast IPS panel that's capable of both a 175HZ refresh rate and a 1ms response time. In short, if you're running a serious GPU, not only will your games shine on this display, but they'll run incredibly smooth for years to come.

ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ 27" QHD gaming monitor: £644 £518 at CCL Computers

Save £225 - If you're looking for something a bit smaller (and cheaper), then consider this 27-inch Asus XG27AQ, which has a huge price cut right now at CCL. This is another super-speedy IPS panel with a 170Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time - right up there with the industry-leading displays at the moment. Compatible with both Free-Sync and G-Sync, you'll have no issues getting your GPU of choice running your games buttery smooth with this gaming monitor.

More gaming monitor deals

Need something a bit cheaper? No worries, we've got you covered with our main gaming monitor deals page. And, you'll need something to put these gorgeous monitors on, naturally. For that, why not check out our roundup of the best gaming desk deals.