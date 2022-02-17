This stunning Nintendo Switch deal drops the console to its lowest-ever price

Update: Amazon's Nintendo Switch deal has now ended, with the console returning to its usual price of £258. There's a chance the price could drop again in the future, however, and we'll be keeping an eye out for any more discounts should they occur.

Original story: If you've been looking for a fantastic Nintendo Switch deal, Amazon currently has an incredible offer right now that you won't want to miss.

The Nintendo Switch is available for its lowest-ever price and is now just £229.95. That's a sizable saving of £50.04 off the original RRP, and the biggest discount we've seen yet on the gray Nintendo Switch model. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.

The cheapest the Switch has been in the past was £252.95, so this is a great deal, and likely won't be beaten during Black Friday 2022.



The Nintendo Switch may be entering its five-year anniversary, but the games keep on coming. Titles such as Splatoon 3, Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, and more heavy-hitters are still on the way, and with games like Pokémon Legends: Arceus now available, there's plenty to play and look forward to on Nintendo's system.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deal

Nintendo Switch (gray): £279.99 £229.95 at Amazon

Nintendo improved the original Switch model in 2019 by making the battery life significantly better. The console's battery life went from 2 to 5 hours to 4 to 7 hours, which means you can play for longer before having to charge.

The company recently released a Nintendo Switch OLED model in October 2020, which includes a 7-inch screen, redesigned kickstand, improved speakers, and more internal storage. It's the best version of the Switch to date, however, the original is still a tempting proposition if you're not bothered about having an OLED display.

If you're not sold on the gray Nintendo Switch Joy-Con in this deal, you can always pick up a more colorful pair of controllers - and thanks to the discount, you'll have a bit of extra cash to play with.



We can't see this deal lasting long due to the Switch's ongoing popularity, so grab it while stocks last.

More Nintendo Switch deals

